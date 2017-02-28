Galchenyuk scores in OT again, Canadiens beat Jackets 1-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime for the second straight night, Carey Price made 26 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three games.

Price got his third shutout this season. He started after Al Montoya backed the Canadiens in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory at New Jersey on Monday.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots for the Blue Jackets, who had won two straight.

Montreal’s Max Pacioretty thought he had scored 1:11 into overtime after a beautiful pass by Andrei Markov. The puck crossed the line on Pacioretty’s rebound, but the play was whistled dead first, and a lengthy video review did not overturn the call.

With Columbus’ Seth Jones in the box for holding, Galchenyuk scored with a slap shot from the point that soared into the roof of the net at 3:53 of the extra period.

Shea Weber and Pacioretty got assists on the winner. The point was Pacioretty’s 400th in the NHL. He’s the 36th player in Canadiens history to reach that milestone.

Montreal’s three consecutive wins have all come in overtime. The Canadiens have not won a game in regulation since Jan. 31.

Newly-acquired defenseman Jordie Benn made his Canadiens debut. The 29-year-old was traded to Montreal from the Dallas Stars on Monday for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

A couple of early power plays gave Montreal all the momentum, but the home team failed to capitalize.

Luck was on Montreal’s side as the Jackets beat Price on several occasions but couldn’t beat his posts. Columbus hit four pucks off the iron, including Zach Werenski’s shot off the crossbar 19 seconds into the contest.

NOTES: In the first intermission, the Canadiens announced they had traded forward David Desharnais to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Brandon Davidson. … Desharnais played 435 regular season games with Montreal after joining the Canadiens organization in 2008. The 25-year-old Davidson, who was drafted by the Oilers in the sixth round in 2010, has five goals and eight assists in 91 career games with Edmonton. Desharnais was a healthy scratch against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Return home to face Western Conference-leading Minnesota on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host Nashville on Thursday night.