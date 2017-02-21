Gardiner scores OT winner to lift Maple Leafs past Jets

TORONTO (AP) — Jake Gardiner scored at 2:29 of overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Leo Komarov had two goals, William Nylander added a goal and an assist and Nazem Kadri also scored to help the Maple Leafs jump back into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Auston Matthews had three assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 16 shots.

Patrik Laine scored twice for Winnipeg, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to record 30 goals in a season. Nikolaj Ehlers and Bryan Little also scored, Mark Scheifele had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 32 saves.

The second matchup between Matthews and Laine — the first two picks in the 2016 draft — lived up to its billing as they delivered early, and then again later.