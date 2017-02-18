Sports Listen

Georgia Southern holds off Texas State 70-67

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:19 pm < a min read
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tookie Brown scored 21 points and Georgia Southern held off a late Texas State run to win 70-67 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.

Trailing by 12 at halftime, the Bobcats closed to four, 59-55, on Tyler Blount’s 3-pointer, then to three, 67-64, on Kavin Gilder-Tilbury’s 3 with 24 seconds left. Bobby Conley’s 3 with six seconds left made it a one-point game, but Brown was fouled and hit both from the line. Ojai Black’s 3-pointer at the buzzer missed.

Ike Smith added 17 for the Eagles (17-10, 10-4 Sun Belt), who outscored the Bobcats 28-18 in the paint.

Georgia Southern opened with a 12-4 run capped by Jake Allsmiller’s 3-pointer and led 24-12 after Smith’s dunk. Smith scored 12 points and the Eagles led 38-26 at halftime after shooting 60.9 percent from the floor and holding the Bobcats to 45.5 percent.

Gilder-Tilbury scored 22 with four 3-pointers for Texas State (15-10, 8-5), who saw their two-game win streak end.

Sports News
