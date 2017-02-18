Sports Listen

Sports News

Georgia star Yante Maten hurts knee against No. 13 Kentucky

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 6:52 pm < a min read
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia forward Yante Maten, the Southeastern Conference’s third-leading scorer, left the Bulldogs’ game against No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday night with a right knee injury.

Georgia said Maten is doubtful to return to the game.

Maten was hurt when defending a layup by Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe less than two minutes into the game.

Maten received attention on the court from trainers, who appeared to be examining his right knee. Maten rose to his feet but was unable to put weight on the leg, forcing him to hop off the court with help from the trainers. He was escorted to the locker room.

Later in the first half, Maten returned to Georgia’s bench with the knee wrapped. He still was unable to put weight on the right leg and had to hop to join his teammates during a timeout huddle.

Maten, a 6-foot-8 junior, is averaging 19.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Sports News
