Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Germany has 18 cities…

Germany has 18 cities willing to host games for Euro 2024

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 8:08 am < a min read
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eighteen cities have applied to the German soccer federation to be part of its bid to host the 2024 European Championship.

The cities, including Berlin, Dortmund, Hamburg and Munich, submitted their applications before Friday’s deadline to be among the 10 potential host venues.

Federation president Reinhard Grindel says the response shows the enthusiasm for the tournament in Germany and that it has a “first-class stadium infrastructure” for hosting it.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Grindel says “hardly a hectare would need to be sealed off for construction work.”

Advertisement

The federation will work with Transparency International to choose the 10 cities ahead of the UEFA decision in September 2018.

UEFA set a March 3 deadline for federations to express interest.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Germany has 18 cities…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended