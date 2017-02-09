Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Glass wall proposed to…

Glass wall proposed to replace Eiffel Tower metal fencing

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 1:41 pm < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Paris authorities say they want to replace the metal security fencing around the Eiffel Tower with a more visually appealing glass wall.

A statement from Paris City Hall issued Thursdays said see-through panels could replace the existing fences at the north and south of the famed monument that were installed for the Euro 2016 soccer event.

The proposal will be examined by the city’s sites commission and then needs approval from the environment ministry.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

City tourism chief Jean-Francois Martins says the glass is an aesthetic substitute for the metal fencing, which was “useful in security matters” but “spoils the view.”

Advertisement

The proposal is part of a 300 million euro ($3.2 million) project announced in January to modernize the 128-year-old tower.

No timetable has been set for the possible work.

Topics:
Government News Sports News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Glass wall proposed to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended