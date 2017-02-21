Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

HONDA CLASSIC

Site: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Course: PGA National (Champions Course). Yardage: 7,140. Par: 70.

Advertisement

Purse: $6.4 million (First prize: $1,152,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC Sports).

Defending champion: Adam Scott.

Last week: Dustin Johnson won the Genesis Open to reach No. 1 in the world.

Notes: What used to be the “can’t miss” start of the Florida swing suddenly is missing plenty of star power. Defending champion Adam Scott at No. 7 in the world is the highest-ranked player. Rory McIlroy is would have been there except for his rib injury. Tiger Woods, the biggest gallery attraction, withdrew with back spasms. … Jason Bohn is back in the field at the tournament where he suffered a heart attack last year. … Masters champion Danny Willett is making his American debut this year. He has not played in the U.S. since the Ryder Cup. … This is the 11th straight year at PGA National, matching the longest streak of any course to host the Honda Classic since an 11-year run at Inverrary from 1972-83 (Inverrary hosted The Players Championship in 1976). … PGA National has hosted the PGA Championship twice (Jack Nicklaus in 1971 and Larry Nelson in 1987) and the Ryder Cup (1983). … Rickie Fowler is in the field. The Californian played only two events on the West Coast swing, missing the cut at Torrey Pines and tying for fourth in Phoenix. … Dustin Johnson, who lives in West Palm Beach, has played the Honda Classic only three times. He missed the cut twice. … Because of the World Golf Championship moving to Mexico, south Florida has only one PGA Tour event for the first time since 1970. … Only 36 players in the field already are eligible for the Masters.

Next week: WGC-Mexico Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

HONDA LPGA THAILAND

Site: Chonburi, Thailand.

Course: Siam CC (Pattaya Old Course). Yardage: 6,642. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.6 million (First prize: $240,000).

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lexi Thompson.

Last week: Ha Na Jang won the Women’s Australian Open.

Notes: Inbee Park is making her first start on the LPGA Tour since winning the gold medal at the Olympics in August. … Thompson was the only American to win a regular LPGA Tour event last year. The other was Brittany Lang at the U.S. Women’s Open. Brittany Lincicome already has one U.S. victory this year in the Bahamas. … Thompson remains the only American winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand in its 10-year history. … The nine winners (Yani Tseng is the only multiple champion) of the Honda LPGA Thailand have come from seven countries. … Lang and Suzann Pettersen are the only players who have never missed the tournament. … Park, Pettersen, So Yeon Rhy and Na Yeon Choi are among those making their 2017 debuts in Thailand.

Next week: HSBC Women’s Champions in Singapore.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR/SUNSHINE TOUR

JOBURG OPEN

Site: Johannesburg

Course: Royal Johannesburg & Kensington GC. Yardage: 7,656. Par: 72.

Purse: 16.5 million rand ($1.26 million).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-5:30 a.m., 7-9 a.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Haydn Porteous.

Last week: Brett Rumford won the World Super 6.

Notes: Darren Clarke (2011 British Open), Y.E. Yang (2009 PGA Championship) and Trevor Immelman (2008 Masters) are the only major champions in the field. … Ariel Canete won the inaugural Joburn Open in 2007. Since then, Anders Hansen (Denmark) and Andy Sullivan (England) are the only players from outside South Africa to have won. … Graeme Storm is in the field. He won the BMW South African Open in a playoff over Rory McIlroy. … Richard Sterne will try to become the first player to win the Joburg Open three times. He also won in 2008 and 2013. … The Joburg Open has the largest field of the season with 210 players.

Next week: WGC-Mexico Championship.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.sunshinetour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Fred Couples won the Chubb Classic.

Next tournament: Tucson Conquistadors Classic on March 17-19.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

WEB.COM TOUR

Last week: Andrew Putnam won the Panama Claro Championship.

Next tournament: Chitimacha Louisiana Open on March 23-26.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Honduras Open, Indura Golf Resort, Tela, Honduras. Defending champion: Sam Fidone. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en