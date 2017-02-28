Golf Glance

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGA TOURS

WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Mexico City.

Course: Club de Golf Chapultepec. Yardage: 7,330. Par: 71.

Purse: $9.75 million. First prize: $1,660,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Adam Scott.

Last WGC: Hideki Matsuyama won the HSBC Champions.

Notes: Rory McIlroy returns from a rib injury. He last played on Jan. 15 when he lost in a playoff at the South African Open. … Dustin Johnson makes his debut at No. 1 in the world. Five of the previous 18 players won in their debut at No. 1, the most recent being Adam Scott at the 2014 Colonial. … Jason Day withdrew with an ear infection, keeping the Mexico Championship from having all the top 50 in the world for the first time since the PGA Championship. … This World Golf Championships event began in Spain in 1999. It will be the first time it has been held out of the United States since it was played in England in 2006. … The tournament moved to Mexico City from Trump Doral in Florida when Cadillac did not renew as the title sponsor and the PGA Tour had a tough time finding a replacement at Doral in the middle of Donald Trump’s campaign for the GOP nomination. … Doral is without a tournament for the first time since 1962. … The top 50 in the world ranking are eligible, along with top money winners from each of the six main tours that are part of the International Golf Federation. … One spot was set aside from the highest-ranked Mexican player. It went to Roberto Diaz, who plays on the Web.com Tour. … Tiger Woods is the only player to successfully defend his title in a WGC event. He has won 18 WGC titles. … Chapultepec GC is at an altitude of approximately 7,300 feet. … The WGC-Mexico Championship will remain in the same spot on the PGA Tour schedule next year, between the Honda Classic and Valspar Championship.

Next WGC: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on March 22-26.

Online: www.worldgolfchampionships.com

LPGA TOUR

HSBC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS

Site: Singapore.

Course: Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course). Yardage: 6,683. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.5 million. First prize: $225,000.

Television: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, midnight to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ha Na Jang.

Last week: Amy Yang won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Notes: This is the 10th year of the HSBC Women Champion and there has yet to be a repeat winner. … The most famous moment in tournament history was Paula Creamer holing a 75-foot putt for eagle to win a playoff in 2014. … Creamer and Michelle Wie received sponsor exemptions. … Amy Yang last week became the 30th player to cross the $7 million mark in LPGA career earnings. … Lydia Ko now has gone 11 LPGA Tour events without winning, the longest drought in more than four years playing the tour as an amateur and a pro. She remains No. 1 by a large margin over Ariya Jutanugarn. … The top five in the world ranking are in the field for the second straight week. … Former world No. 1 Yani Tseng tied for 14th in Thailand. It was her highest finish since she was runner-up in the KEB-HanaBank Championship in October 2015. … Sung Hyun Park makes her rookie debut on the LPGA. She won seven times on the Korean LPGA last year and finished in the top 3 in two LPGA majors.

Next tournament: Bank of Hope Founders Cup on March 16-19.

Online: www.lpga.com

EUROPEAN TOUR/SUNSHINE TOUR

TSHWANE OPEN

Site: Pretoria, South Africa.

Course: Pretoria CC. Yardage: 7,081. Par: 71.

Purse: 16,500,000 South African rand ($1,275,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-5:30 a.m., 7:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Charl Schwartzel.

Last week: Darren Fichardt won the Joburg Open.

Notes: Schwartzel will not be defending because the tournament is up against the WGC-Mexico Championship. … Joburg Open winner Darren Fichardt and the two players he beat, Stuart Manley and Paul Waring, all earned a spot at the British Open this summer at Royal Birkdale. … The tournament began in 2013. Ross Fisher of England is the only champion not from South Africa. … Justin Hicks, who lost his PGA Tour card, is playing for the second straight week in South Africa. He tied for 23rd in the Joburg Open. … This is the fourth of five European Tour-sanctioned events in South Africa this season. The last one will be the Nedbank Challenge, the penultimate event and part of the new Rolex Series.

Next week: Hero Indian Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.sunshinetour.com

PGA TOUR

Last week: Rickie Fowler won the Honda Classic.

Next week: Valspar Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Fred Couples won the Chubb Classic.

Next tournament: Tucson Conquistadors Classic on March 17-19.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

WEB.COM TOUR

Last tournament: Andrew Putnam won the Panama Claro Championship.

Next tournament: Chitimacha Louisiana Open on March 23-26.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

OTHER TOURS

MEN

PGA Tour of Australasia: New Zealand PGA Championship, Manawatu GC, Palmerston North, New Zealand. Defending champion: Brad Kennedy. Online: www.pgatour.org.au

WOMEN

Japan LPGA: Daikin Orchid Ladies, Ryukyu GC, Okinawa, Japan. Defending champion: Teresa Lu. Online: www.lpga.or.jp