Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas remain Nos. 1-3 in AP Top 25

By JIM O'CONNELL February 13, 2017 12:02 pm < a min read
Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press college basketball poll.

The Zags (26-0), the lone unbeaten team in Division I, received 60 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Villanova (24-2), which received the other five first-place votes, and Kansas held second and third, while Baylor moved from sixth to fourth.

The top four teams match those announced Saturday as the preliminary No. 1 seeds by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, although its order was Villanova, Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga.

Arizona jumped from ninth to fifth and was followed by fellow Pac-12 members UCLA and Oregon, while Louisville, West Virginia and North Carolina round out the top 10.

Notre Dame returns to the poll at No. 25 after being out for one week. The Fighting Irish replace Xavier.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News
