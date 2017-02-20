Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gostisbehere has 3 assists,…

Gostisbehere has 3 assists, Flyers beat Canucks 3-2

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 1:22 am < a min read
Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for the first three-point game of his NHL career, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Wayne Simmonds, Jakub Voracek and Brayden Schenn scored for Philadelphia, and Michael Neuvirth stopped 18 shots in the win.

Markus Granlund and Jannik Hansen scored for Vancouver, which got 25 saves from Ryan Miller.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

The Flyers lost the first two games of their three-game swing through Western Canada — a 3-1 defeat to Calgary on Wednesday and 6-3 setback in Edmonton on Thursday — but picked up a much-needed victory to move within two points of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

The Canucks, meanwhile, couldn’t build on Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win against Calgary following a 2-4-0 road trip and head into their five-day break four points back of the Flames for the second wild card in the West.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gostisbehere has 3 assists,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended