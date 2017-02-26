Grambling State beats Arkansas Pine Bluff 78-58

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Averyl Ugba scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Ervin Mitchell scored 17 and Grambling beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-58 on Saturday night.

Remond Brown added 12 points and Nigel Ribeiro 10 for Grambling (13-15, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ugba also had three of the Tigers’ 10 steals leading to UAPB’s 22 turnovers.

The Tigers scored the first eight points of the game, never trailed and led by as many as 23 in the second half.

UAPB pulled within seven points with 15:54 left in the second half, but Grambling scored the next seven for a 14-point lead. The Tigers advantage didn’t drop below 13 the rest of the way.

Joe’Randle Toliver scored 12 points, on four 3-pointers, and Jaquan Lynch added 11 points for UAPB (7-23, 6-10). The Golden Lions were held to 39.1 percent shooting.