Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Grant, Zouzoua help Bryant…

Grant, Zouzoua help Bryant clinch a spot in the NEC tourney

By master February 16, 2017 9:47 pm < a min read
Share

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Adam Grant and Nisre Zouzoua each scored 19 points as Bryant defeated Robert Morris 81-73 on Thursday night to clinch a spot in the Northeast Conference tournament.

Bosko Kostur and Marcel Pettway added 16 points each for Bryant, which had never before defeated Robert Morris at home. The Bulldogs (10-18, 7-8) secured a tournament berth, moving into seventh place in the NEC.

Bryant surged to a 32-27 lead at halftime and kept it through the second period.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

Isaiah Still scored 22 points before fouling out to lead Robert Morris (10-18, 7-9), but the Colonials shot just 35.5 percent from the floor (22 of 62) and had just nine assists on the 22 baskets. The Colonials were 7 of 27 from 3-point range and Still had three of them.

Advertisement

Aaron Tate added 12 points with a career-high 14 rebounds for Robert Morris and has 502 career boards, the 18th Colonials player to reach that plateau.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Grant, Zouzoua help Bryant…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended