Green Bay rebounds in 2nd half, pulls away from UIC 87-79

CHICAGO (AP) — Warren Jones drilled five 3-pointers, scored 22 points, and Green Bay overcame a 38-31 halftime deficit to beat Illinois-Chicago 87-79 on Tuesday night.

Charles Cooper finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Khalil Small added 15 points for Green Bay (17-11, 11-5), which has won back-to-back games and now sits in sole possession of third place in the Horizon League, two games behind Valparaiso.

Tai Odiase finished with 16 points, and Dominique Matthews and Marcus Ottey each added 13 for UIC (14-15, 7-9).

Neither team shot the ball well, each finishing below 40 percent, but the game was played at very high pace with the schools combining for 154 total field-goal attempts.

The Flames led by seven at the break and continued to hold a small advantage midway through the second half. A Kenneth Lowe layup with 12:51 left gave the Phoenix a 54-43 lead, part of a 15-0 run, and Green Bay led the rest of the way.