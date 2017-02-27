Griffin scores 43, Clippers hold off Hornets 124-121 in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Griffin scored a season-high 43 points and Chris Paul had 15 points and 17 assists as the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Charlotte Hornets 124-121 in overtime Sunday night.

The Hornets lost despite getting 34 points from Kemba Walker and 31 from Nicolas Batum, who shot 8 of 13 on 3-pointers.

Charlotte had a chance to win at the end, trailing by one late in overtime, but a poor pass by Walker was picked off by center DeAndre Jordan with six seconds to go. He followed Paul’s miss on the other end with a dunk that all but sealed the victory.

The Clippers looked as though they had the game in hand late in regulation when Griffin hit a 3-pointer and then finished a three-point play to give Los Angeles a 113-108 lead with 48.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.