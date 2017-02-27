Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Griffin scores 43, Clippers…

Griffin scores 43, Clippers hold off Hornets 124-121 in OT

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 12:47 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Griffin scored a season-high 43 points and Chris Paul had 15 points and 17 assists as the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Charlotte Hornets 124-121 in overtime Sunday night.

The Hornets lost despite getting 34 points from Kemba Walker and 31 from Nicolas Batum, who shot 8 of 13 on 3-pointers.

Charlotte had a chance to win at the end, trailing by one late in overtime, but a poor pass by Walker was picked off by center DeAndre Jordan with six seconds to go. He followed Paul’s miss on the other end with a dunk that all but sealed the victory.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

The Clippers looked as though they had the game in hand late in regulation when Griffin hit a 3-pointer and then finished a three-point play to give Los Angeles a 113-108 lead with 48.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Griffin scores 43, Clippers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.