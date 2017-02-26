Sports Listen

Grizzlies-Nuggets, Box

By master
February 26, 2017
MEMPHIS (105)

Parsons 0-3 0-0 0, Green 1-3 6-6 9, Gasol 9-17 2-2 23, Conley 9-16 8-11 31, Allen 3-8 2-2 8, Randolph 9-18 2-2 20, Douglas 1-4 0-0 2, Daniels 2-5 0-0 6, Carter 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 36-80 22-25 105.

DENVER (98)

Gallinari 6-16 10-11 24, Chandler 5-15 2-2 14, Jokic 5-11 0-0 10, Nelson 5-8 0-0 12, Harris 8-16 0-0 19, Barton 2-5 1-2 6, Plumlee 1-3 0-2 2, Arthur 0-1 0-0 0, Murray 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 37-84 13-17 98.

Memphis 22 28 18 37—105
Denver 19 28 21 30— 98

3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-33 (Conley 5-9, Gasol 3-6, Daniels 2-5, Green 1-3, Allen 0-1, Randolph 0-2, Parsons 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Carter 0-3), Denver 11-34 (Harris 3-8, Nelson 2-4, Gallinari 2-7, Chandler 2-7, Murray 1-2, Barton 1-3, Arthur 0-1, Jokic 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 49 (Randolph 11), Denver 39 (Jokic 11). Assists_Memphis 21 (Gasol 6), Denver 26 (Chandler, Jokic 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 20, Denver 23. Technicals_Carter. A_18,024 (19,155).

