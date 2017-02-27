Sports Listen

Guy, Perrantes help No. 23 Virginia beat No. 5 UNC 53-43

By HANK KURZ Jr.
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:03 pm < a min read
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 17 points, London Perrantes had 13 and No. 23 Virginia used a small lineup to neutralize No. 5 North Carolina’s size in a 53-43 victory Monday night.

Guy connected on five 3-pointers for Virginia (20-9, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Perrantes hit three, continuing to emerge from a shooting slump that contributed greatly to a four-game skid for the Cavaliers.

Joel Berry II scored 12 points to lead the Tar Heels (25-6, 13-4), who snapped a four-game winning streak. ACC player of the year contender Justin Jackson, who arrived averaging 19.9 points in league play, was guarded most of the night by Perrantes and scored just seven points and missed seven of his 10 shots.

Leave A Comment
