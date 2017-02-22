Sports Listen

Hahn layup in final second seals Omaha’s win over Denver

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 11:42 pm < a min read
DENVER (AP) — Marcus Tyus hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points, Mitchell Hahn sank the game-winning layup with 0.7 seconds left, and Nebraska-Omaha beat Denver 84-83 on Wednesday night.

The game featured two ties and four lead changes over the final two minutes. A Tre’Shawn Thurmond free throw gave the Mavericks (15-13, 8-7 Summit League) an 82-81 lead before C.J. Bobbitt answered with a layup for Denver, appearing to give the Pioneers the final advantage with 12 seconds left.

After an Omaha timeout, Tyus handed off to Hahn who dropped in a floater with less than a second to go for an 84-83 lead. Bobbitt turned it over on Denver’s final possession.

Thurmond and Zach Jackson each scored 12 points for Omaha, which shot 48.4 percent and drilled 11 3-pointers.

Joe Rosga scored 24 and Daniel Amigo added 18 for Denver (16-12, 8-7). The Pioneers shot 59.6 percent, but were plagued by 20 turnovers.

