Halep withdraws from St. Petersburg event with knee injury

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:58 am < a min read
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Simona Halep withdrew from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday because of a knee injury, the same issue that she blamed for her opening-round loss at the Australian Open.

The fourth-ranked Romanian had said she was pain-free after her win over Ana Konjuh this week.

Halep was the top-seeded player in St. Petersburg. Her withdrawal sends Russian wild-card entry Natalia Vikhlyantseva into the semifinals, matching her best showing at a WTA tournament.

Vikhlyantseva will next play either defending champion Roberta Vinci or Kristina Mladenovic.

Sports News
