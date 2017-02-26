Sports Listen

Hall propels Montana State past Montana 78-69

February 26, 2017
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tyler Hall scored a career-high 37 points and set a Montana State single-season scoring record as the Bobcats slipped past rival Montana for a 78-69 win Saturday night.

Hall was 11 of 13 from the field with six 3-pointers and sank all but two of his 11 free throws to reach 630 points this season. He needed 32 points to beat the previous program record.

Zach Green added 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for Montana State, which overtook the Grizzlies in the second half with 54 percent shooting and finished 23 of 49 from the field overall.

Montana State (15-14, 10-6 Big Sky) trailed most of the first half but Hall opened the second half with a jumper that sparked an 8-0 spurt over the next two minutes to put the Bobcats on top for good, 39-32. Montana State then got another 8-0 run capped by Hall’s 3-pointer about seven minutes later to stretch the advantage to 57-43 and hung on.

Ahmaad Rorie led Montana (14-15, 9-7) with 19 points and Fabijan Krslovic had 12.

