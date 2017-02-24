Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harris scores 25 points…

Harris scores 25 points in Nuggets’ 129-109 win over Nets

By DENNIS GEORGATOS
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 11:48 pm < a min read
Share

DENVER (AP) — Gary Harris scored a career-high 25 points and the Denver Nuggets bounced back from successive losses to beat Brooklyn 129-109 on Friday night, handing the inept Nets their 15th loss in a row.

Wilson Chandler had 24 points and Danilo Gallinari added 20 for the Nuggets, who snapped a six-game losing streak to the Nets.

Jeremy Lin was back in the starting lineup for the Nets after missing the previous 26 games because of a strained left hamstring, but Brooklyn could not pull out of its downward spiral. He played just under 15 minutes and scored seven points with five assists.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Brook Lopez had 17 points to lead the Nets.

Advertisement

After leading by 11 at halftime, the Nuggets went in front 85-65 on a 3-pointer by Gallinari with 4:35 left in the third quarter and took a 101-75 lead into the fourth.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harris scores 25 points…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.