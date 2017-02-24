Harris scores 25 points in Nuggets’ 129-109 win over Nets

DENVER (AP) — Gary Harris scored a career-high 25 points and the Denver Nuggets bounced back from successive losses to beat Brooklyn 129-109 on Friday night, handing the inept Nets their 15th loss in a row.

Wilson Chandler had 24 points and Danilo Gallinari added 20 for the Nuggets, who snapped a six-game losing streak to the Nets.

Jeremy Lin was back in the starting lineup for the Nets after missing the previous 26 games because of a strained left hamstring, but Brooklyn could not pull out of its downward spiral. He played just under 15 minutes and scored seven points with five assists.

Brook Lopez had 17 points to lead the Nets.

After leading by 11 at halftime, the Nuggets went in front 85-65 on a 3-pointer by Gallinari with 4:35 left in the third quarter and took a 101-75 lead into the fourth.