Harvard beats Yale behind Aiken’s career high 27 points

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Aiken scored a career-high 27 points and Harvard beat arch-rival Yale 75-67 on Saturday night to earn its second straight win.
The win pulls the Crimson into a second place tie with the Bulldogs behind undefeated Princeton in the Ivy League standings.
Aiken hit five 3-pointers and finished 7 of 17 overall. He is the first freshman to lead Harvard in scoring average since Ralph James in 1987-88.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Siyani Chambers finished with 16 points and Corey Johnson added 12 for Harvard (14-7, 6-2), which shot only 41.4 percent but hit 12 3-pointers and 15 of 17 at the line.
Alex Copeland scored 20 points to lead Yale (14-7, 6-2), which outshot the Crimson by five percentage points, but the Bulldogs hit nine fewer 3-pointers.
Yale led by five at halftime but Harvard took the lead for good on an Aiken 3 with 9:03 left. A Chambers layup gave the Crimson a 71-61 advantage with 2:24 left and they held on to seal it.