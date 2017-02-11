Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harvard beats Yale behind…

Harvard beats Yale behind Aiken’s career high 27 points

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 9:18 pm < a min read
Share

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Aiken scored a career-high 27 points and Harvard beat arch-rival Yale 75-67 on Saturday night to earn its second straight win.

The win pulls the Crimson into a second place tie with the Bulldogs behind undefeated Princeton in the Ivy League standings.

Aiken hit five 3-pointers and finished 7 of 17 overall. He is the first freshman to lead Harvard in scoring average since Ralph James in 1987-88.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Siyani Chambers finished with 16 points and Corey Johnson added 12 for Harvard (14-7, 6-2), which shot only 41.4 percent but hit 12 3-pointers and 15 of 17 at the line.

Advertisement

Alex Copeland scored 20 points to lead Yale (14-7, 6-2), which outshot the Crimson by five percentage points, but the Bulldogs hit nine fewer 3-pointers.

Yale led by five at halftime but Harvard took the lead for good on an Aiken 3 with 9:03 left. A Chambers layup gave the Crimson a 71-61 advantage with 2:24 left and they held on to seal it.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harvard beats Yale behind…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended