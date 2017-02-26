Sports Listen

Hawkinson leads Washington State past Washington 79-71

By ANDY BUHLER
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 10:42 pm < a min read
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Josh Hawkinson finished with 22 points and seven boards and provided key baskets down the stretch to power Washington State past in-state foe Washington 79-71 on Sunday.

The win marks the Cougars’ first season sweep of the Huskies since 2010-11, and extends the Huskies losing streak to a school-record 10 games.

Washington (9-19, 2-14 Pac-12) lead for the majority of the second half, until an Ike Iroegbu layup gave WSU (13-15, 6-10) the lead with four minutes to go. Hawkinson hit a 3, and had a put-back to put the Cougars up 71-64 with two minutes remaining.

Malik Dime cut the deficit to three with 1:06 left, but Malachi Flynn sealed the win with a 3-pointer on the other end.

Charles Callison pitched in 18 points and five boards for WSU. Noah Dickerson paced Washington with 16 points and 13 boards.

