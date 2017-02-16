Hawks-Clippers, Box

Bazemore 0-4 2-2 2, Millsap 3-12 1-2 8, Howard 5-8 1-4 11, Schroder 5-15 3-4 15, Hardaway Jr. 5-11 0-0 11, Bembry 2-3 0-0 4, Prince 3-8 1-1 8, Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Humphries 1-2 1-2 3, Muscala 3-4 1-1 7, Delaney 2-4 3-3 7, Patterson 1-4 0-0 3, Dunleavy 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-79 13-19 84.
Griffin 6-15 4-4 17, Mbah a Moute 2-3 0-0 5, Jordan 3-4 1-2 7, Redick 5-11 0-0 15, Rivers 5-11 2-2 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, W.Johnson 4-8 0-0 11, Bass 1-2 2-2 4, Speights 4-8 0-0 8, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Felton 5-6 0-0 11, Crawford 1-7 2-2 5. Totals 37-79 11-12 99.
|Atlanta
|22
|18
|24
|20—84
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|33
|29
|16—99
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 7-26 (Schroder 2-6, Dunleavy 1-1, Patterson 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Prince 1-4, Millsap 1-4, Howard 0-1, Humphries 0-1, Bazemore 0-2), L.A. Clippers 14-37 (Redick 5-8, W.Johnson 3-5, Felton 1-2, Mbah a Moute 1-2, Griffin 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Crawford 1-6, Speights 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 45 (Howard 15), L.A. Clippers 40 (Jordan 16). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Schroder 7), L.A. Clippers 24 (Griffin 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 13, L.A. Clippers 17. A_19,060 (19,060).
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018