Hawks-Kings, Box

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017
ATLANTA (107)

Bazemore 5-11 1-2 12, Millsap 7-13 9-11 25, Howard 3-5 0-0 6, Schroder 6-12 6-7 20, Hardaway Jr. 9-17 7-8 28, Bembry 0-2 0-0 0, Humphries 2-2 0-2 5, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Delaney 1-4 1-1 3, Dunleavy 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 36-71 24-31 107.

SACRAMENTO (108)

Cousins 6-17 8-13 22, Koufos 1-4 0-0 2, Collison 8-16 4-5 22, McLemore 8-17 0-0 22, Afflalo 3-7 1-1 8, Barnes 2-5 0-0 5, Tolliver 5-7 0-0 15, Cauley-Stein 4-6 1-2 9, Richardson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-80 14-21 108.

Atlanta 28 31 25 23—107
Sacramento 17 26 31 34—108

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-30 (Hardaway Jr. 3-9, Dunleavy 2-3, Schroder 2-4, Millsap 2-6, Humphries 1-1, Bazemore 1-4, Delaney 0-1, Bembry 0-2), Sacramento 18-36 (McLemore 6-10, Tolliver 5-7, Collison 2-5, Cousins 2-8, Richardson 1-1, Afflalo 1-2, Barnes 1-3). Fouled Out_Howard. Rebounds_Atlanta 37 (Howard 11), Sacramento 39 (Cousins 11). Assists_Atlanta 19 (Schroder 6), Sacramento 27 (Cousins 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 17, Sacramento 27. Technicals_Atlanta defensive three second 2, Atlanta team 2, Howard, Barnes, Sacramento coach David Joerger. A_17,608 (17,500).

