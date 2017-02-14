Sports Listen

Hawks-Trail Blazers, Box

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:43 am < a min read
ATLANTA (109)

Bazemore 2-7 4-7 8, Millsap 4-12 12-12 21, Howard 5-7 9-16 19, Schroder 9-22 3-4 22, Hardaway Jr. 8-19 5-5 25, Bembry 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 1-4 2-2 5, Muscala 2-3 0-0 4, Delaney 0-5 2-2 2, Dunleavy 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 32-83 37-48 109.

PORTLAND (104)

Harkless 7-15 0-1 17, Vonleh 0-1 1-2 1, Leonard 1-7 0-2 2, Lillard 6-21 6-6 21, McCollum 9-24 5-6 26, Aminu 5-14 0-0 14, Davis 5-8 1-6 11, Napier 1-2 0-0 3, Connaughton 1-6 0-0 3, Crabbe 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 37-103 14-25 104.

Atlanta 21 21 33 22 12—109
Portland 28 20 26 23 7—104

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-28 (Hardaway Jr. 4-9, Prince 1-3, Millsap 1-3, Schroder 1-4, Dunleavy 1-4, Howard 0-1, Bazemore 0-2, Delaney 0-2), Portland 16-42 (Aminu 4-9, Harkless 3-4, McCollum 3-8, Lillard 3-9, Napier 1-1, Crabbe 1-2, Connaughton 1-3, Leonard 0-6). Fouled Out_Vonleh, Davis. Rebounds_Atlanta 52 (Howard 16), Portland 66 (Aminu 15). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Bazemore 6), Portland 22 (McCollum 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 23, Portland 34. A_19,475 (19,980).

