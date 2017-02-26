Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Heat center Willie Reed…

Heat center Willie Reed has bursitis, out for Monday

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 2:50 pm < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Willie Reed will not travel with the Miami Heat for Monday’s game in Dallas because of bursitis in his right ankle.

Reed was injured in the fourth quarter of Miami’s win over Indiana on Saturday. He limped around for several seconds, then went down in obvious pain and eventually was carted off the court.

The Heat originally called Reed’s injury a calf strain, and tests performed Sunday showed the bursitis.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Reed is being listed as day-to-day. He’s averaging 5.3 points on 57 percent shooting this season.

Advertisement

His injury means the Heat will have 11 players available Monday, with four forwards or centers all out. Chris Bosh has not played this season, Justise Winslow (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season and Josh McRoberts (foot) remains sidelined.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Heat center Willie Reed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.