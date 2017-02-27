Sports Listen

Heat-Mavericks, Box

By master
February 27, 2017
MIAMI (89)

Babbitt 0-1 0-0 0, Whiteside 9-16 1-2 19, Dragic 10-21 2-3 24, McGruder 2-5 0-0 5, Waiters 4-12 2-5 12, White 1-1 0-0 3, J.Johnson 4-12 0-0 8, T.Johnson 4-7 1-2 10, Ellington 2-6 0-1 6, Richardson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-83 6-13 89.

DALLAS (96)

Barnes 9-18 6-6 24, Nowitzki 2-9 3-3 8, Curry 10-17 4-4 29, Ferrell 2-9 1-2 6, Matthews 1-4 6-6 9, Finney-Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 1-1 1-2 3, Noel 3-3 0-0 6, Mejri 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 1-5 0-0 2, Harris 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 33-76 21-23 96.

Miami 31 23 15 20—89
Dallas 22 33 23 18—96

3-Point Goals_Miami 9-26 (Dragic 2-5, Waiters 2-5, Ellington 2-6, T.Johnson 1-1, White 1-1, McGruder 1-3, Babbitt 0-1, J.Johnson 0-4), Dallas 9-18 (Curry 5-7, Harris 1-1, Ferrell 1-2, Matthews 1-2, Nowitzki 1-2, Barnes 0-1, Cook 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 45 (Whiteside 19), Dallas 42 (Nowitzki 12). Assists_Miami 21 (Dragic, Waiters 6), Dallas 18 (Ferrell 5). Total Fouls_Miami 18, Dallas 13. Technicals_Miami defensive three second, Miami team 2, Dallas defensive three second, Dallas team. A_19,539 (19,200).

