Hellebuyck makes 32 saves, Jets hold off Senators 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored early in the third period to give Winnipeg a two-goal lead, and the Jets held off the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Sunday.

Morrissey made it 3-1 at 2:33 when his wrist shot from the blue line eluded Senators goalie Mike Condon.

Dustin Byfuglien and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets, who won their second straight. Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Zack Smith pulled the Senators within a goal when a redirected pass hit his skate and went in at 5:05 of the third. Ottawa thought it had tied the game in the waning seconds, but a no-goal call stood when officials determined there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the ruling.

Mark Stone had the other goal for the Senators, who also got two assists from Erik Karlsson and 17 saves from Condon.