Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Torrian Gray is the new defensive backs coach for the Washington Redskins. The team announced his hiring on Wednesday. Gray spent last season as the University of Florida’s defensive backs coach; the school announced last week that he was leaving. Before that, he coached that position at Virginia Tech. He replaces Perry Fewell, who was fired by the Redskins, along with defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beale scored 31 points, John Wall added 23 points and 12 assists, and Otto Porter Junior had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Brooklyn Nets to their 11th straight loss with a 114-110 overtime victory Wednesday night. Jason Smith scored 15 points and Marcin Gortat added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Davon Reed had 18 points and six assists and the Miami Hurricanes pulled away in the second half to beat Virginia Tech 74-68 Wednesday. Miami never trailed after halftime and went on an 18-2 run midway through second half to take a 65-49 lead. The Hokies went six minutes without a field goal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — JeQuan Lewis drilled two free throws with 0.4 seconds left and VCU needed a crazy finish to earn its fifth-straight win 54-53 over George Washington Wednesday night. Justin Tillman scored 11 points and Samir Doughty had 10 to lead VCU.