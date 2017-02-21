Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Bruce Brown hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left in overtime Monday night to give Miami a 54-48 victory over No. 18 Virginia. Brown finished with 14 points for the Hurricanes, and Kamari Murphy and Dejan Vasiljevic added 10 points each. Devon Hall scored 15 for Virginia, which has lost four straight games for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Tabb scored 22 points Monday night to lead Bethune-Cookman past Norfolk State 75-65. Quinton Forrest added 15 points and Jeffrey Altidort had 12 for Bethune-Cookman, which improved to 7-20 on the season. Jordan Butler had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Norfolk State.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter finished with 24 points on Monday night as No. 12 West Virginia topped Texas 77-62. Lamont West added 23 points for the Mountaineers, who moved to 22-6 on the season. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins dropped to his knees and clutched his chest during a timeout before halftime, but stayed on the sideline. ESPN’s Holly Rowe said Huggins told her he thought his defibrillator went off.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has hired Virginia Tech’s Kevin Dresser as its wrestling coach. Iowa State said Monday that Dresser agreed to a seven-year deal worth $2.25 million, plus incentives. Dresser grew up in Humboldt, Iowa. The Hokies went 48-5 in dual meets the past three seasons.