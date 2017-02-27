Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dominique Wilson scored 17 points Sunday as No. 18 North Carolina State topped Virginia 59-48. Ashley Williams added 12 points for the Wolfpack, who won despite missing 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. Aliyah Huland El had 10 points for Virginia.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Cavanaugh scored 22 points as George Washington defeated George Mason 83-74 on Sunday to pull even with the Patriots in the Atlantic 10 standings. The win lifts the Colonials to a three-way tie for sixth place in the A-10, and they own the tiebreaker over both George Mason and La Salle. Marquise Moore led George Mason with 20 points and six assists.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 30 points on Sunday to lead the Utah Jazz to a 102-92 win over the Washington Wizards. George Hill added 21 points for the Jazz, who won their third straight. John Wall led the Wizards with 23 points and 11 assists.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 Duke closed out the regular season on an eight-game winning streak, beating North Carolina 95-71 on Sunday. Rebecca Greenwell scored 30 points and Lexie Brown added 19 for the Blue Devils, while Kyra Lambert notched her first career double-double. Paris Kea led the Tar Heels with 19 points.