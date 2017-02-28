Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 17 points Monday night to lead No. 23 Virginia past No. 5 North Carolina 53-43. London Perrantes added 13 points for the Cavaliers, who improved to 20-9 on the season, including a 10-7 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Joel Berry II led the Tar Heels with 12 points.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ty Outlaw scored a career-high 24 points as Virginia Tech topped No. 25 Miami 66-61 on Monday night. Seth Allen was the only other player to score in double figures for the Hokies, who won their third straight game. Anthony Lawrence led the Hurricanes with 18 points.

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marc Gosselin had 20 points and 12 rebounds in Western Carolina’s 81-68 victory over VMI on Monday night. Haboubacar Mutombo added 16 points and Devin Peterson had 15 as the Catamounts earned the No. 8 seed in the Southern Conference tournament. QJ Peterson scored 20 points and Julian Eleby had 19 for VMI.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals acquired defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in a trade with the St. Louis Blues. Washington sent a 2017 first-round pick, conditional 2018 second-round pick, forward Zach Sanford and minor leaguer Brad Malone to St. Louis in the deal. Shattenkirk has 42 points, including 11 goals, this season.