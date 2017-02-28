Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Here is the latest…

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 3:00 am < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 17 points Monday night to lead No. 23 Virginia past No. 5 North Carolina 53-43. London Perrantes added 13 points for the Cavaliers, who improved to 20-9 on the season, including a 10-7 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Joel Berry II led the Tar Heels with 12 points.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ty Outlaw scored a career-high 24 points as Virginia Tech topped No. 25 Miami 66-61 on Monday night. Seth Allen was the only other player to score in double figures for the Hokies, who won their third straight game. Anthony Lawrence led the Hurricanes with 18 points.

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marc Gosselin had 20 points and 12 rebounds in Western Carolina’s 81-68 victory over VMI on Monday night. Haboubacar Mutombo added 16 points and Devin Peterson had 15 as the Catamounts earned the No. 8 seed in the Southern Conference tournament. QJ Peterson scored 20 points and Julian Eleby had 19 for VMI.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals acquired defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in a trade with the St. Louis Blues. Washington sent a 2017 first-round pick, conditional 2018 second-round pick, forward Zach Sanford and minor leaguer Brad Malone to St. Louis in the deal. Shattenkirk has 42 points, including 11 goals, this season.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Here is the latest…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Diver explores underwater structure

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.