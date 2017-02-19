Sports Listen

Hermanson scores 17, No. 22 Saint Mary’s beats BYU 70-57

By KAREEM COPELAND February 19, 2017
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Calvin Hermanson scored 17 points and No. 22 Saint Mary’s cruised to a 70-57 victory over BYU on Saturday night, snapping a three-game road losing streak to its West Coast Conference rival.

With two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, the Gaels (24-3, 14-2) clinched a second-place finish in the conference standings behind top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga.

Saint Mary’s controlled the game most of the night, riding its staunch defense on one end and running efficient offense on the other. The Gaels were able to get to the rim consistently, but also knocked down 10 3-pointers.

BYU (19-10, 10-6) shot 39.7 percent from the field and connected on four 3s.

Evan Fitzner scored 15 points for Saint Mary’s, including 11 in the second half.

Sports News
