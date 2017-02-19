Sports Listen

Hirscher leads an Austrian 1-2-3 in 1st slalom run at worlds

By GRAHAM DUNBAR February 19, 2017 5:10 am < a min read
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Marcel Hirscher took a clear lead and Austrians held all the medal positions in the first slalom run at the ski world championships on Sunday.

Hirscher, the 2013 world champion and giant slalom winner on Friday, was best at finding speed on a relatively flat course to be 0.43 seconds faster than teammate Marco Schwarz.

Michael Matt was third, trailing Hirscher by 0.48. He is the younger brother of now-retired 2014 Olympic champion Mario Matt.

Beyond the gap to Hirscher, 20 racers were grouped within one second on another clear and sunny day.

Dave Ryding of Britain was fourth, with 0.53 to make up in the afternoon second run

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, who won five World Cup slaloms this season, was sixth, trailing his big rival Hirscher by 0.65.

