Hirscher wins giant slalom world title after plane incident

By GRAHAM DUNBAR February 17, 2017 8:29 am < a min read
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — After an incident involving a military airplane delayed the race, Marcel Hirscher won the giant slalom title Friday at the world ski championships.

The decisive second run was pushed back 30 minutes after a monoplane in a Swiss Air Force formation display team’s training exercise struck the cable of a moving overhead television camera.

The camera, for filming racers through the finish line, fell into the area where skiers stop. No one was hurt.

Hirscher, who led after the first run, held off unheralded Austria teammate Roland Leitinger by 0.25 seconds. Leif Kristian Haugen of Norway was another surprise medalist in third, trailing Hirscher by 0.71.

Hirscher is a two-time world championship silver medalist. American skier Ted Ligety had won all the giant slalom gold medals since the 2010 Olympics.

