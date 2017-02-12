Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|13
|4
|1
|27
|67
|44
|18
|11
|2
|Boston U.
|11
|5
|2
|24
|47
|35
|19
|8
|2
|Notre Dame
|10
|5
|3
|23
|56
|42
|17
|9
|4
|UMass-Lowell
|11
|7
|1
|23
|64
|47
|19
|9
|3
|Providence
|10
|6
|2
|22
|54
|47
|18
|8
|4
|Vermont
|9
|7
|2
|20
|51
|54
|17
|10
|3
|New Hampshire
|7
|8
|3
|17
|56
|56
|12
|14
|4
|UConn
|6
|8
|4
|16
|45
|49
|10
|12
|8
|Merrimack
|5
|7
|5
|15
|42
|48
|11
|13
|5
|Northeastern
|6
|9
|3
|15
|57
|61
|12
|12
|5
|Maine
|4
|13
|1
|9
|41
|62
|10
|17
|3
|UMass
|2
|15
|1
|5
|37
|72
|5
|23
|2
|Friday’s Games
Merrimack 6, Boston College 3
Notre Dame 3, Maine 2
Northeastern 6, UMass 2
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
New Hampshire 4, Vermont 2
Providence 4, UConn 3
UMass-Lowell 3, Boston U. 2
Notre Dame 4, Maine 2
UMass-Lowell 4, UMass 2
Vermont 5, New Hampshire 3
Northeastern vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.
Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.