Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 12:08 pm < a min read
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 13 4 1 27 67 44 18 11 2
Boston U. 11 5 2 24 47 35 19 8 2
Notre Dame 10 5 3 23 56 42 17 9 4
UMass-Lowell 11 7 1 23 64 47 19 9 3
Providence 10 6 2 22 54 47 18 8 4
Vermont 9 7 2 20 51 54 17 10 3
New Hampshire 7 8 3 17 56 56 12 14 4
UConn 6 8 4 16 45 49 10 12 8
Merrimack 5 7 5 15 42 48 11 13 5
Northeastern 6 9 3 15 57 61 12 12 5
Maine 4 13 1 9 41 62 10 17 3
UMass 2 15 1 5 37 72 5 23 2
Friday’s Games

Merrimack 6, Boston College 3

Notre Dame 3, Maine 2

Northeastern 6, UMass 2

New Hampshire 4, Vermont 2

Providence 4, UConn 3

UMass-Lowell 3, Boston U. 2

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 4, Maine 2

UMass-Lowell 4, UMass 2

Vermont 5, New Hampshire 3

Monday’s Games

Northeastern vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.

Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

New Hampshire at Boston U., 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

