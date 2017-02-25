Sports Listen

Hofstra rallies in final minutes to edge James Madison 71-66

By master
February 25, 2017
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 19 points and Rokas Gustys added 15 with 14 rebounds as Hofstra made a late surge to defeat James Madison 71-66 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

The lead was swapped back and forth until Gustys rebounded a Wright-Foreman miss and found Jamall Robinson open for a 3-pointer that put Hofstra ahead for good, 59-57, with 3:37 left. The scenario happened again a minute later when Wright-Foreman rebounded his own miss and the ball was whipped around the perimeter to Brian Bernardi who hit a dagger of a 3.

James Madison battled back to 69-66 on a Tom Vodanovich putback with 13 seconds left, but Eli Pemberton stretched the lead with two free throws and the Dukes missed twice in the last five seconds. Shakir Brown led James Madison with 20 points

Both teams are in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament next Friday in North Charleston, South Carolina. Hofstra (15-16, 7-11) is eighth seed and faces No. 9 Delaware. James Madison (9-22, 7-11) remains the No. 7 seed and faces No. 10 Drexel.

