Holland has 18 points as Mercer roars past VMI 81-51

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ria’n Holland had 18 points to lead five players in double figures as Mercer roared past VMI for an 81-51 victory on Thursday night.

Holland was 7 of 14 from the field. Jordan Strawberry added 12 points while dishing out five assists to give him 300 assists in his career. Desmond Ringer, Demetre Rivers and Cory Kilby chipped in 10 apiece for Mercer (12-14, 6-7 Southern Conference), which has won four of the last six games.

The Bears made 28 of 53 (53 percent) from the floor while limiting VMI to 19-of-57 (33 percent) shooting. The Bears also won the rebound battle 39-28.

Mercer never trailed, jumping out to a 39-23 halftime advantage. The Bears had an 11-6 run to open the second half and pushed their lead to 60-38 midway of that period.

Advertisement

QJ Peterson had 18 points and seven rebounds for VMI (5-17, 2-9).