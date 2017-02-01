Sports Listen

Hornets-Trail Blazers, Box

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:16 am < a min read
CHARLOTTE (98)

Kidd-Gilchrist 1-5 3-4 5, Williams 3-9 3-3 10, Hibbert 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 8-18 3-3 22, Batum 6-12 2-4 18, Hawes 4-9 0-0 8, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 4-10 2-3 10, Roberts 2-3 2-2 8, Sessions 0-2 6-6 6, Belinelli 3-6 0-0 6, Lamb 1-4 0-0 3, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-83 21-25 98.

PORTLAND (115)

Vonleh 2-9 0-0 4, Plumlee 2-3 3-6 7, Lillard 10-18 5-5 27, McCollum 7-14 2-2 18, Turner 2-7 0-0 4, Harkless 5-10 0-0 10, Aminu 3-8 0-0 7, Leonard 4-11 2-2 12, Napier 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-2 0-0 5, Crabbe 5-10 8-8 21. Totals 42-93 20-23 115.

Charlotte 23 27 18 30— 98
Portland 28 28 30 29—115

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 11-31 (Batum 4-6, Walker 3-7, Roberts 2-2, Lamb 1-2, Williams 1-7, Wood 0-1, Hawes 0-2, Kaminsky 0-4), Portland 11-31 (Crabbe 3-6, McCollum 2-4, Lillard 2-5, Leonard 2-6, Connaughton 1-1, Aminu 1-4, Harkless 0-2, Turner 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 42 (Batum 8), Portland 51 (Plumlee 11). Assists_Charlotte 20 (Batum 6), Portland 23 (Lillard, Leonard, McCollum 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 13, Portland 18. Technicals_Aminu, Turner. A_19,393 (19,980).

