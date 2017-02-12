Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Host Swiss get gold…

Host Swiss get gold as Beat Feuz wins downhill world title

By GRAHAM DUNBAR February 12, 2017 9:02 am < a min read
Share

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Switzerland got the world championships gold medal it most wanted when Beat Feuz won the downhill Sunday.

Roger Federer had a front-row seat in the stands to see Feuz finish 0.12 seconds faster than Erik Guay of Canada, denying the super-G winner a speed title double.

Max Franz of Austria was third, 0.37 behind Feuz, who took downhill bronze two years ago.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Though Feuz’s top speed of 119 kph (74 mph) was slower than many rivals, he was best at keeping speed through twisting turns midway down a shortened course.

Advertisement

The steep “Free Fall” slope at the mountain top was shrouded with fog, and a lower start was used.

Fog forced the race to be postponed from Saturday — Feuz’s 30th birthday.

Lower-ranked racers were yet to start.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Host Swiss get gold…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended