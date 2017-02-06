Hot-shooting Hayward has 30 points, Jazz crush Hawks 120-95

ATLANTA (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and the Utah Jazz broke open a close game with 10 straight points in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 on Monday night.

Hayward, who scored a season-high 33 points in Utah’s 105-98 win over Charlotte on Saturday, had 15 points as the Jazz built a 27-14 lead in the first quarter.

Utah led 40-23 in the second quarter before Atlanta had a strong finish to the half and cut the deficit to 54-50.

The Jazz led by only three points early in the second half before a basket by George Hill, who had 22 points, started the decisive 10-0 run. Hill had two three-point plays to close the run.

Utah made 16 of 20 shots in the third quarter while outscoring Atlanta 37-23.

Dennis Schroder led Atlanta with 21 points.

The Jazz beat the Hawks 95-68 on Nov. 25 at Utah. It was Atlanta’s scoring low for the season and the fewest points allowed by the Jazz.

The rematch was another lopsided win for Utah. The Jazz never trailed and had the lead in double figures less than five minutes into the game.

The Hawks had no answer for Hayward, who made 12 of 18 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers.

Derrick Favors had a season-high 20 points with 10 rebounds in his second game back for Utah after missing two straight games while resting.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Utah completed its first two-game sweep of the Hawks since the 2006-07 season. … G Rodney Hood missed his second straight game with a right knee bone contusion and LCL sprain. Coach Quin Snyder said Hood will be re-evaluated later this week. Hood missed five games with another right knee injury in January. … Hill took a hard fall early in the third quarter and remained on his back under the basket during the start of a timeout. He remained in the game.

Hawks: Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 14 points. … F Thabo Sefolosha (left groin) missed his fifth straight game. … The best shot from the Hawks may have come from their mascot. Hairy the Hawk made a backward half-court shot during a timeout in the third period.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Hawks: Visit Denver on Wednesday night.