Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Huskers ride hot shooting…

Huskers ride hot shooting to 82-66 victory over Penn State

By ERIC OLSON February 14, 2017 11:07 pm < a min read
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Glynn Watson Jr. and Jack McVeigh scored 15 points apiece to lead four Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers used their best shooting half of the season to set the tone in an 82-66 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.

Jordy Tshimanga and Tai Webster had 12 points each for the Huskers (11-14, 5-8 Big Ten), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Tony Carr had 15 points and Lamar Stevens added 13 to pace Penn State (14-13, 6-8), which lost for the first time in three games.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

The Huskers shot 63 percent in the first half. McVeigh scored five points at the start of a 10-3 spurt that got them out to a 34-25 lead, and he beat the buzzer with a swish from the half-court line to make it 45-37 at half.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Huskers ride hot shooting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard rescues stranded ship

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended