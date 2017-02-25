Sports Listen

Idaho blows late lead, survives in OT against Weber State

February 25, 2017
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trevon Allen scored 25 points and Idaho averted disaster after blowing an eight-point lead with 35 seconds left, surviving to beat Weber State 83-78 in overtime on Saturday.

The win gives the Vandals (15-12, 10-6 Big Sky) the season split with the Wildcats, avenging a 25-point drubbing earlier in the year.

Idaho led 72-64 with 25 seconds left, but a series of missed free throws allowed Weber State to roar back and tie it. Kyndahl Hill hit the levelling free throws for Weber State after drawing a foul on an offensive rebound with less than a second remaining.

Weber State (16-11, 11-5) did not trail for the first 4:21 of the overtime, but Allen hit two free throws to give Idaho the lead for good with 39 seconds left. The Vandals ended the extra period on a 7-0 run.

Arkadiy Mkrtychyan added 13 points for Idaho, which moves into a third place tie with the Wildcats in the Big Sky.

Jeremy Senglin scored 31 points for Weber State. Senglin hit five 3-pointers and now has 109 for the season, breaking his own single-season school record.

