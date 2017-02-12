Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ilka Stuhec is downhill…

Ilka Stuhec is downhill world champion; Lindsey Vonn 3rd

By GRAHAM DUNBAR February 12, 2017 6:18 am < a min read
Share

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia is the new world champion in downhill while Lindsey Vonn took bronze trying to regain a title she last won in 2009.

Stuhec confirmed her status as pre-race favorite, finishing 0.40 seconds clear of surprise silver medalist Stephanie Venier of Austria.

Vonn was 0.45 behind Stuhec, who led at all but one time check and clocked the fastest speed of 125.6 kph (78 mph).

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

In a breakout season, the 26-year-old Stuhec started by winning three straight World Cup downhills while Vonn recovered from breaking her right upper arm in November.

Advertisement

Still, Vonn set one world championships record. The 32-year-old American became the oldest female medalist.

She now has four career medals in worlds downhills, but just one gold.

The result was provisional as low-ranked skiers raced.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ilka Stuhec is downhill…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended