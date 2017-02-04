Ill-Chicago downs Milwaukee 105-100 in OT behind Ferguson

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson scored 12 of his career-high 25 points in overtime, Dominique Matthews scored a career-high 23 with four 3-pointers, and Illinois-Chicago beat Milwaukee 105-100 on Saturday, ending a four-game skid.

Ferguson’s jumper, two free throws and 3-pointer put UIC up 92-87 in OT. Cody Wichmann hit a jumper, Brock Stull added two free throws and Milwaukee closed to 92-90, but UIC pulled away 98-93 on Matthews’ 3-point play.

Milwaukee closed to 98-95 on Stull’s jumper with 41 seconds left, but Michael Kolawole and Ferguson each made two free throws. Wichmann’s 3 made it a four-point game, but Ferguson made three out of four from the line to ice it before Milwaukee scored at the buzzer.

K.J. Santos scored 19 points with a career-high five 3-pointers for the Flames (12-12, 5-6 Horizon). Tai Odiase scored 12 points with five blocks, Kolawole also had 12 points, and Ferguson made a career-high 11 assists.

Stull scored a career-high 30 points for the Panthers (8-17, 4-8), which has lost three straight.