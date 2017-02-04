Ill-Chicago downs Milwaukee 105-100 in OT behind Ferguson

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson scored 12 of his career-high 25 points in overtime, Dominique Matthews scored a career-high 23 with four 3-pointers, and Illinois-Chicago beat Milwaukee 105-100 on Saturday, ending a four-game skid.
Ferguson’s jumper, two free throws and 3-pointer put UIC up 92-87 in OT. Cody Wichmann hit a jumper, Brock Stull added two free throws and Milwaukee closed to 92-90, but UIC pulled away 98-93 on Matthews’ 3-point play.
Milwaukee closed to 98-95 on Stull’s jumper with 41 seconds left, but Michael Kolawole and Ferguson each made two free throws. Wichmann’s 3 made it a four-point game, but Ferguson made three out of four from the line to ice it before Milwaukee scored at the buzzer.
Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
K.J. Santos scored 19 points with a career-high five 3-pointers for the Flames (12-12, 5-6 Horizon). Tai Odiase scored 12 points with five blocks, Kolawole also had 12 points, and Ferguson made a career-high 11 assists.
Stull scored a career-high 30 points for the Panthers (8-17, 4-8), which has lost three straight.