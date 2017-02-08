Sports Listen

Investors file petition to close Seattle street for arena

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 6:09 pm < a min read
SEATTLE (AP) — An investor group looking to build a privately financed arena in Seattle’s stadium district has filed a new petition seeking the closure of a street needed for construction of the proposed facility.

Investor Chris Hansen and his group filed the paperwork with the Seattle Department of Transportation on Wednesday. Closing the street is the final step needed to make the land ready for possible construction and requires approval by the City Council.

Hansen’s group was denied the street closure in May 2016 by the City Council in a highly-charged 5-4 vote. At that time, Hansen’s project called for a public investment in the proposed arena. Hansen’s group has since announced it will privately finance construction.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Hansen reiterated that no construction would take place until an NBA or NHL team is acquired.

Business News Sports News
