Iowa State upends No. 9 Baylor 72-69

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Deonte Burton scored 22 points, including a crucial 3 with 1:17 left, and Iowa State beat No. 9 Baylor 72-69 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Monte Morris had 17 points with seven assists for the Cyclones (19-9, 11-5 Big 12), who have their longest winning streak in league play since a seven-game stretch in 2005.

It was a back-and-forth matchup for over 30 minutes, with nine lead changes and 13 ties. But consecutive 3s from Donovan Jackson and Morris gave Iowa State a 56-51 lead with 6:50 left.

Johnathan Motley made it 62-61 on a dunk with 1:48 to go. But with the shot clock about to expire, Burton banked in a 3 from the top of the key.

Baylor, which followed with a turnover forced by Iowa State pressure, eventually pulled within 71-69 with 4.3 seconds left before King McLure’s contested 3 at the buzzer failed to find the rim.

Motley had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor (23-6, 10-6), which dominated the Cyclones in second-chance points 26-2 and on the boards 37-17. But Iowa State shot 58 percent from the field and was 8 of 15 on 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears missed a big chance to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Ames. But a home win over West Virginia on Monday night would help Baylor redeem itself.

Iowa State: The Cyclones are peaking at the right time. Given that Iowa State is also a guard-oriented team, it’s also fair to think that the Cyclones might be able to do some damage in March. The win also put Iowa State into a tie for second with the Mountaineers in the Big 12.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Losing in Ames is nothing to be ashamed of, considering that the Cyclones have beaten four of their last six top-10 opponents at home. But Iowa State might find itself in next week’s Top 25 after an extended absence.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts West Virginia on Monday.

Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday, the final game for Burton, Morris, Naz Mitrou-Long and Matt Thomas at Hilton Coliseum.

