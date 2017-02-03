Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Iran bans travel of…

Iran bans travel of US wrestlers to Iran

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:53 am < a min read
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official news agency is reporting that U.S. wrestlers have been banned from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition in the western city of Kermanshah in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.

The Friday report quotes Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case and: “Eventually the visit by the U.S. freestyle wrestling team was opposed.”

The competition is scheduled for Feb. 16-17.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

This decision marks the first action by Iran in response to Trump’s executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran. Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory decision in return.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News Sports News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Iran bans travel of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended