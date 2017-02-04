Sports Listen

Sports News

Irving sidelined as Cavs, Knicks without starting PGs

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 8:12 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is sitting out Cleveland’s game at New York, leaving both the Cavaliers and Knicks without their starting point guards.

The Cavaliers said Irving had right quad soreness. DeAndre Liggins and Iman Shumpert started in the backcourt Saturday night.

New York’s Derrick Rose has a sprained left ankle and missed his fourth straight game, with Brandon Jennings remaining the Knicks’ starter.

