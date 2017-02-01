Jackson leads No. 3 Kansas to 73-68 win over No. 2 Baylor

Sports Listen

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Josh Jackson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, then helped third-ranked Kansas prevent No. 2 Baylor from getting off a potential tying shot in the closing seconds of the Jayhawks’ 73-68 victory Wednesday night.

Frank Mason III added 19 points, including two free throws to seal the win, and Devonte Graham scored 13 as the Jayhawks (20-2, 8-1) pulled a game ahead of the Bears (20-2, 7-2) in the Big 12 race.

It was nip-and-tuck almost the entire way.

The game was tied 64-all with 2:23 left when Jackson went baseline for a dunk. After Mason made a couple of foul shots moments later, the teams began trading baskets down the stretch.

